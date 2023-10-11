LA City Council shows solidarity with Israel as rallies across the county continue

Los Angeles City Council members had a news conference Tuesday to show solidarity with Israel in the wake of Hamas' attack against Jewish people.

Councilman Bob Blumenfield led the event alongside his colleagues Paul Krekorian, Katy Yaroslavsky, and Traci Park immediately following the council meeting. Israel Bachar, Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest, provided remarks.

Bachar called the attack one of the "largest massacres of Jews since the Holocaust." He added, "It did not work and it won't work now. This devastation will not destroy us. Israelis are good, brave, and strong people. Allies are more important now than ever before. We will need your steadfast support in the long and difficult days."

Blumenfield said that councilmembers gathered in recognition of "Israel's right to exist as a nation, and its right to defend itself from such brutal and unprovoked attacks."

Councilwoman Yaroslavsky said that she spent her weekend spending time talking to friends, family and neighbors affected by the fighting.

"The pain has touched every single one of us and it is a mess," she said. "Our sense of isolation, anger and fear is palpable."

She promised the Jewish community that "the city of Los Angeles is committed to doing everything in our power to keep them safe," as local law enforcement continues their increased amount of patrols around places of worship for both Jewish and Muslim communities.

The show of solidarity comes just days after Hamas forces fired thousands of rockets into Israel, while dozens of fighters infiltrated several cities and took hostages, catching the country off-guard as they celebrated the week-long festival of Sukkot, otherwise known as the Feast of the Tabernacles.

So far, Israeli officials say that more than 1,000 people were killed in the attacks, including 14 Americans. More than 2,500 were wounded and hundreds have been taken hostage in Gaza by Hamas.

Several hundred Palestinians have been killed in retaliatory fighting, with thousands more wounded as well.

Blumenfield said that there are no words to "adequately describe the horrors and depravity that's been on display" overseas, with no end in sight.

Meanwhile, thousands of supporters of Israel rallied across LA County. A "Stand With Israel" rally was held at the LA Federal Building on Wilshire Boulevard Tuesday. Demonstrators gathered well before the scheduled start time of 2 p.m., and could be seen lining streets, dancing, chanting and voicing their support well past the scheduled end time of 4 p.m.

Monday, demonstrators gathered at Beverly Gardens Park on Santa Monica Boulevard near Beverly Drive.