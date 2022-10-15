LA City Council meetings to be virtual after COVID-19 exposure

Cedillo and de León yet to resign from City Council

The City Council will hold its next two meetings virtually after Councilman Mike Bonin tested positive.

"With the possibility that there will be more positive cases, out of an abundance of caution we will hold both Tuesday and Wednesday's meetings virtually, as we did for over a year during the height of the pandemic," Acting Council President Mitch O'Farrell said. "I urge everyone who was in Council Chambers this week to get tested beginning Sunday, and continue testing."

The move comes after O'Farrell canceled Friday's meeting amid growing calls for the resignation of Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León.

The two councilmen and former Council President Nury Martinez were captured on a leaked tape making racist remarks about residents and Councilman Mike Bonin's 2-year-old son, who is black.

O'Farrell did not address the controversy when announcing the meetings' virtual move.

The next two council meetings will be on next Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday's agenda includes the election of a new Council President, the creation of an independent redistricting commission and O'Farrell's motion regarding charter reform and an increase in the number of City Council districts.

Residents can submit their public comments remotely.