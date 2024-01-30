Watch CBS News
Los Angeles Chargers hire Ravens executive Joe Hortiz as new general manager

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Chargers hired Baltimore Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz as the team's new general manager.

"When you consider his football IQ, eye for talent, ability to think both short and long term as it pertains to roster construction, organization, thoroughness and ability to be creative within the confines of our collective bargaining agreement, it's hard not to be excited about the future," said John Spanos, Chargers President of Football Operations.

Hortiz is taking over the position after Tom Telesco, who had been the general manager since 2013, was fired mid-December.

His hiring also follows last week's announcement of Jim Harbaugh at the Chargers new coach, fresh off his national championship victory with the University of Michigan.

Hortiz has worked for the Ravens since 1998, beginning as a personnel assistant then becoming a local and national scout, and eventually becoming director of college scouting. He h)as been the director of player personnel since 2019.  

First published on January 30, 2024 / 11:37 AM PST

