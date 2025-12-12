Watch CBS News
La Cañada Flintridge high school building evacuated after reports of "chemical smell"

Julie Sharp
A building on the La Cañada High School campus was evacuated Friday afternoon after "a chemical smell" was reported.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to the La Cañada Flintridge school around noon and were evaluating the third floor of the affected building.

The rest of the student body sheltered in place as two patients were evaluated for inhalation, according to the LACoFD.

The origins of the chemical smell are not yet known.

This is a developing story. 

La Cañada High School
La Cañada High School CBS LA
LACoFD at the La Cañada High School campus
LACoFD at the La Cañada High School campus  CBS LA

