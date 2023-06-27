La Boheme closes to speak up about safety concerns

Upscale restaurant closes to bring their concerns about crime to West Hollywood's City Council

Upscale restaurant closes to bring their concerns about crime to West Hollywood's City Council

The owner of the popular restaurant La Boheme closed amid what he alleges is a never-ending crime spree in West Hollywood.

"We put cameras. We put lights. We did whatever we can do but the main problem is accountability of different agencies which are well funded from our taxes," said owner Lucian Tudor.

On Monday, Tudor and his staff went to the City Council meeting to publicly criticize their elected leaders. In part, Tuvoi claimed that the perceived rise in crime is connected to West Hollywood cutting back on the number of deputies patrolling the area.

"You hired Block by Block Security Ambassadors, their presence has been a complete failure," said Tudor.

Overall, crime has dropped in West Hollywood compared to last year. Through the first five months of this year, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said there has been a 10% drop in crime in the city and unincorporated parts of West Hollywood.

Larceny thefts have dropped by almost 15% and robberies have also dropped by about 4% with deputies receiving 44 robbery reports in the first five months of 2023.

Burglaries in the same time period have gone up slightly from 130 to 149, about a 14% increase, compared to last year.

Workers said they don't feel safe and want to see change.

"I am a young female, carrying my computer in my workbag and wallet with me," said one employee. "I'm scared someone's going to rob me."

Addressing the upscale restaurant's concerns, the city said that the community's well-being is its top priority. In May, they approved a motion to have an additional two deputies patrolling the area.