L.A. Zoo welcomes fifth baby great ape of the year

The Los Angeles Zoo has welcomed its fifth great ape baby since the start of 2025, marking what park officials are officially calling a "baby boom."

The infant was born on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, to the western lowland gorillas known as N'djia and Kelly, according to a news release from the zoo. It's their second baby in the last five years, after Angela was born in 2020.

Officials haven't yet named the baby, because they say it is safely bonding with its mother at the Campo Gorilla Reserve. They are unsure if it's a male or a female, thus far.

The infant western lowland gorilla with its mother, N'djia. Los Angeles Zoo

"This is an exciting year for the L.A. Zoo with all of the new great ape infants," said a statement from Misha Body, the deputy zoo director of animals and experiences. "Our guests already love Angela and have such a bond with her. Seeing the new offspring around the Zoo will hopefully deepen these connections and foster a conservation mindset for our guests to care more about these critically endangered species."

In August, a baby chimpanzee was born at the zoo for the first time in more than 10 years, the release said. Two weeks later, a second infant chimpanzee was born to an 18-year-old first-time mother named Vindi. In November, park officials welcomed the third infant chimpanzee.

A baby Bornean orangutan was born in October, marking the first time that one of the species had been born at the L.A. Zoo is almost 15 years, according to the zoo's release.

"Each of these successful great ape births at the Zoo this year are a testament to the high level of care and wellbeing our team provides," said the director of animal care at the zoo, Dominick Dorsa II. "I am so excited for the staff and guests to have the opportunity to see all of these new infants as they mature and the troops exhibit new behaviors."