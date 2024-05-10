Sam Rubin, veteran Los Angeles entertainment reporter, dies at 64

Sam Rubin, KTLA's popular morning entertainment anchor in Los Angeles and one of the most recognizable faces in the industry, died Friday at the age of 64.

KTLA anchor Frank Buckley made the tearful announcement during the 1 p.m. newscast.

"Our hearts as you imagine are broken... Quite frankly Sam Rubin was KTLA," Buckley said. "The Sam you saw on air was the Sam you saw off air."

Buckley, who paused to battle back tears as he spoke, added, "The role that he cherished most was husband and father." Rubin is survived by his wife Leslie and four children.

According to Buckley, the circumstance of Rubin's death was unclear, but several media outlets are reporting Rubin died from a heart attack at his home in Brentwood.

KTLA also announced Rubin's death on social media.

"His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him," the post read. "Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam's family during this difficult time."

Rubin career spanned decades, joining KTLA in 1991.

He was also a founding member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association, the organization behind the Critics' Choice Movie Awards, an event Rubin hosted in 2013.

Rubin was the host of his own television show, "Hollywood Uncensored with Sam Rubin," which ran over 100 episodes.

Just one day before his death, Rubin posted his interview with Jane Seymour on X, as the actress was promoting season 3 of "Harry Wild."

"With a filmography as long as my arm, Jane Seymour needs no further introduction. And she isn't stopping anytime soon...," Rubin wrote.

KTLA technology reporter Rich DeMuro wrote on X that he is "in absolute shock."

"Thinking the most of your family right now. So sorry. Morning news in Hollywood will never be the same without you," he posted with a photo of himself with Rubin.

He was also known for his charitable efforts, promoting an annual bike ride to raise funds for multiple sclerosis research.