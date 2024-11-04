Kroger to pay California up to $122 million for its role in the opioid epidemic

Kroger, the parent company of Ralphs, agreed to pay up to $122 to California to resolve allegations that it failed to adequately monitor opioids distributed by its pharmacies.

"At the California Department of Justice, we are committed to holding entities, like Kroger, accountable for their role in fueling the opioid epidemic," State Attorney General Rob Bonta said. "Today's announcement builds on our commitment in our continued fight for justice and relief."

Kroger operates as Ralphs in Southern California. Jason Armond

Bonta's office said the grocery giant will begin paying off the $122 million early next year. The California Department of Justice added that it's part of a larger $1.47 billion payout with the grocery store giant, to address its role in the opioid crisis. Bonta promised that the recent settlement will help California and eligible municipalities to pay for "comprehensive, treatment and recovery programs," along with other resources.

The settlement also requires Kroger to monitor, report and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions at its pharmacies.

The state DOJ said the Attorney General has collected roughly $50 billion earmarked for opioid abatement funding from nationwide settlements and bankruptcies. California may receive roughly $4.2 billion of the settlement money.

The nation's opioid crisis has largely been driven by the introduction of fentanyl to the illicit drug market. According to the California Department of Public Health, fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. The potent opioid has exacerbated the nation's drug crisis, as fentanyl is often mixed into other illicit drugs, making them cheaper, stronger and more addictive. Public health recorded 5,722 fentanyl-related deaths in 2021 compared to 429 confirmed deaths in 2017.

Nationally, 107,375 Americans died of drug overdoses and drug poisonings in a 12-month period ending in January 2022. Of the over 100,000 deaths, 67% involved synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.