Koreatown shooting: Teen sitting in car's passenger seat killed

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police responding to a shooting in Koreatown Tuesday night later found a car that fled the scene in Westlake. A 16-year-old boy in the car was declared dead.

An unidentified 16-year-old boy was sitting in a car with another person near 7th Street and New Hampshire Avenue in Koreatown Tuesday night when an unknown male walked up to the vehicle and demanded property, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

The other person in the car drove the vehicle, a Nissan Altima, away and the suspect fired a gun, striking the 16-year-old passenger.

Police responded to the shooting at about 10:30 p.m. and found the vehicle at Olympic Blvd. and Burlington Ave. in Westlake about a mile and a half away from the scene of the shooting.

The 16-year-old boy was declared dead at the scene.

No suspect description was released.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 5:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

