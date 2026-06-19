LAPD investigating shooting near Koreatown World Cup celebrations

Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting that happened near Koreatown on Thursday night, close to where World Cup watch parties and celebrations were underway.

Officers tell CBS LA that the shooting happened at around 6:40 p.m. near Irolo Street and James M. Wood Boulevard, just a block north of Seoul International Park, where hundreds of people had gathered to watch the South Korea-Mexico matchup in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but police say that the suspect, a 19-year-old man, was shooting a weapon into the air just before getting into an argument with a 50-year-old man.

They said that the suspect fired at the victim at least once and struck him. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

Police said that the suspect was arrested at the scene, but that a firearm was not recovered.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, but following the game, LAPD officers issued a citywide tactical alert as some celebrations started to become rowdy after Mexico's 1-0 victory. At times, people were seen jumping on top of cars and police said there were several street takeovers.