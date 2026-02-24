Koreatown seniors win over hockey fans with harmonica performances at LA Kings games

A group of seniors is winning over hockey fans' hearts with their harmonica performances at Los Angeles Kings games.

"Some people want to take a picture with me," said Eunice Kim, as she giggled. "I'm so happy. Especially my children are so excited."

Kim and her group of seniors get together once a week to practice their harmonicas. After a few years of practice, they've gone from a small harmonica class at the Koreatown Senior and Community Center to performances at Crypto.com Arena.

Last year, the musicians performed the national anthem at the Kings game for Korean Heritage Night. They were so popular that the team invited them back several times. They've worn traditional Korean clothing called Hanbok on the ice and also sported Kings jersey while playing their harmonicas.

"For seniors, they have lots of time," Kim said. "They come here and take a class. So many classes are so good."

Koreatown has the largest concentration of Koreans outside of Korea. The senior center offers dozens of classes to keep hundreds of seniors engaged in their golden years.

Yong Shin, the center's board chair, said Koreatown has become a popular spot, and it only made sense to create a community for seniors.

"Koreatown, you have a lot here," Shin said. "You have restaurants, K-food, K-beauty, K-drama, is getting very popular. Now, it's time for K-seniors to become popular too."

The harmonica reminds many of the seniors of Korea, but now it honors the place they call home.

"The music we play is very emotional," Kim said. "It makes a good feeling."