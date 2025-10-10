Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman arrested in Koreatown after police pursuits ends in crash; man still outstanding

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

A woman was arrested after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Koreatown early Friday morning. Police are still searching for a man who fled the scene after the crash.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department initiated a pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle shortly after midnight near Beverly Boulevard and Normandie Avenue.

The pursuit ended after the driver crashed the vehicle into a wall near Sixth and Irolo Street.

Police said a man and a woman fled the scene on foot and ran toward a large apartment complex. The woman was eventually taken into custody, but police are still searching for the man.

No injuries were reported from the incident. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue