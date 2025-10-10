Woman arrested in Koreatown after police pursuits ends in crash; man still outstanding
A woman was arrested after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Koreatown early Friday morning. Police are still searching for a man who fled the scene after the crash.
Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department initiated a pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle shortly after midnight near Beverly Boulevard and Normandie Avenue.
The pursuit ended after the driver crashed the vehicle into a wall near Sixth and Irolo Street.
Police said a man and a woman fled the scene on foot and ran toward a large apartment complex. The woman was eventually taken into custody, but police are still searching for the man.
No injuries were reported from the incident.