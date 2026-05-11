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Pedestrian severely injured in Koreatown hit-and-run crash

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A woman was severely injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles last week, according to police. 

In a news release shared on social media, Los Angeles Police Department officers say that the crash happened on Wednesday, May 6, at around 8:50 p.m. 

"An unidentified silver or grey vehicle was traveling southbound on St. Andrews Place when it negotiated a left turn onto Olympic Boulevard and collided with two pedestrians walking southbound ... in the marked crosswalk," the release said. 

One of the pedestrians, only identified as a woman in her 30s, was taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. Her condition was not noted by police, who also did not say if the second pedestrian was injured in the incident. 

The driver fled from the area east on Olympic Boulevard, according to the news release. 

A standing reward of up to $25,000 is offered for anyone who has information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver through the Los Angeles Administrative Code Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

As they continue searching for the driver, LAPD West Traffic Division detectives ask anyone with further details to contact Officer Zambada at 213-473-0428. 

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