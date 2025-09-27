Watch CBS News
LAPD detectives searching for Koreatown hit-and-run driver that killed bicyclist

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in Koreatown on Thursday. 

It happened at around 12:30 p.m. near Harvard Boulevard and 11th Street, according to a news release from LAPD officers. They say that a dark, green-colored Chevrolet Silverado was driving south on Harvard when it struck a bicyclist heading in the same direction. 

"The driver continued traveling southbound on Harvard Boulevard without stopping to identify themselves or render aid to the victim," the release said. "The victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics where he succumbed to his injuries."

screenshot-2025-09-27-at-9-29-35-pm.png
Two photos of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that LAPD detectives believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Koreatown on Sept. 25, 2025.  Los Angeles Police Department

The victim has not yet been identified. 

As they search for the suspect, police released images of the pickup truck involved in the crash via surveillance camera footage near the scene after the crash happened. 

As with all deadly hit-and-runs in the city of Los Angeles, a standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for any information that helps lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD's West Traffic Detectives at (213) 473-0234.

