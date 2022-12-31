Know before you go: 134th Rose Parade

The 134th annual Rose Parade is less than two days away and all signs point towards a wet and soggy setting.

Unlike previous years, the City of Pasadena, Department of Public Health and Tournament of Roses are only allowing overnight campers on the night of Jan. 1.

Additionally, the Tournament of Roses has announced other warnings and suggestions if you're planning on attending the Rose Parade, which begins at 8 a.m. on Monday Jan. 2.

Protect yourself and others by getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and flu (recommended at least two weeks in advance of parade day).

Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is strongly suggested if you're unable to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from people you don't live with.

Overnight camping is permitted only on the night of Jan. 1, 2023.

A position on the sidewalk may be maintained along the parade route beginning at noon on Jan. 1. All persons and property, such as blankets, chairs and personal items, must remain on the curb until 11 p.m. At that time, spectators may move out to the blue "Honor Line" but not past it.

Small, professionally-manufactured barbecues elevated at least 1 foot off the ground are allowed on the parade route as long as they are 25 feet from buildings and other combustibles. A fire extinguisher must be readily available.

Minors under the age of 18 may be on the parade route from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. only if they are supervised by an adult.

Dress for cold weather! Children and seniors may need extra layers of clothing to avoid hypothermia. Remember hats and gloves.

Drink healthy fluids and consume nourishing meals to avoid dehydration.

"If You See Something, Say Something®." Report suspicious activities and packages to emergency authorities along the parade route.

In case of emergency, call 9-1-1 and know the cross streets from where you are calling. For non-emergencies, call (626) 744-4241.

Below is a list of things that are prohibited on the day of the Rose Parade.

Appearance in the parade is prohibited for any entries/marchers who have not been approved by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses. Stay off the street and do not pass the blue "Honor Line."

Tents, sofas, and boxes of any type that can be used as stools or seats are prohibited along the route.

Unoccupied chairs are not allowed and will be removed from the parade route.

Bonfires are strictly prohibited and considered "illegal burns."

ALL fireworks are prohibited except as part of official scheduled events.

No items may be sold along the parade route without a City permit. Selling space along the parade route, other than grandstand seating, is illegal. It is illegal to buy, sell or give away horns on the parade route.

No public areas—sidewalks, curbs, gutters, streets or ramps—may be blocked or roped off.

No ladders or scaffolding may be used as elevation for viewing the activities.

Pets are not recommended along the parade; keep them safe at home!

The throwing of any objects into the roadway or parade route, including seemingly harmless items such as tortillas, marshmallows or flowers, is prohibited.

Throwing any object into the parade—or at passing vehicles or pedestrians the night before the parade—is dangerous and prohibited. Violators will be cited and their property will be seized.

Unauthorized vehicles obstructing emergency travel lanes or parked in restricted areas will be towed at owners' expense. No exceptions.

Open containers of alcohol are illegal on public streets, sidewalks and all other public areas. Violators will be cited or arrested.

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) will be in place for both the parade and Rose Bowl Game. Anyone who attempts to fly a drone will be subject to fine, arrest and/or imprisonment. Information about the TFR and all federal drone regulations can be found on the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) website.