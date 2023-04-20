Knott's Berry Farm adopts chaperone policy, again

Knott's Berry Farm will reinstate a chaperone policy this weekend, requiring visitors aged 15 and younger to be accompanied by an adult.

"Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues," according to the park's website.

The park implemented a chaperone policy last summer in response to fights that erupted among teens at the park in July.

That policy, which applied to youth 17 and younger, was later amended and then dropped altogether in February.

The park announced on its website that the chaperone policy will be implemented again starting Saturday at both Knott's Berry Farm and Soak City Waterpark.

"Under this policy, all guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted to or remain in the park after 4 p.m. local time to close," according to the park.