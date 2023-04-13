Police ends standoff with knife-wielding suspect who tried to rob a Koreatown bank
A knife-wielding suspect accused of trying to rob a Koreatown bank is in a standoff with Los Angeles police.
Police first learned about the situation at a bank on the 2700 block of Olympic Boulevard at about 1:40 p.m. According to the police, the suspect exited the bank and is now in a standoff with police.
A SWAT armored vehicle was seen blocking a black vehicle. Officers in tactical gear were stacked up behind the armored vehicle and watching the vehicle that the suspect is barricaded inside.
A robot appeared to be assisting the police.
After about an hour, police deployed gas into the suspect's car forcing him out. He inexplicably stood on top of a parking barrier before being detained by police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.