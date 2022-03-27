Watch CBS News

Knife-wielding drunk driver arrested in Palos Verdes Estates

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/CNS

Inside SoCal: 3/27 wrap-up 04:59

Palos Verdes Estates police arrested a wrong-way driver who brandished a knife and was three times over the legal limit. 

According to the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department, authorities received several reports of the wrong-way driver on Palos Verdes Drive West at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived to the scene, they arrested the driver on suspicion of drunk driving and a weapons violation. 

First published on March 27, 2022 / 3:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.