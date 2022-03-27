Knife-wielding drunk driver arrested in Palos Verdes Estates
Palos Verdes Estates police arrested a wrong-way driver who brandished a knife and was three times over the legal limit.
According to the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department, authorities received several reports of the wrong-way driver on Palos Verdes Drive West at about 8 p.m. Saturday.
When police arrived to the scene, they arrested the driver on suspicion of drunk driving and a weapons violation.
