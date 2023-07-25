Knife assault leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Reseda

One person is dead and another critically injured after a confrontation near a Denny's restaurant led to an officer involved shooting in Reseda.

Officers responded to the 7600 block of Reseda Boulevard about 11:10 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of a man armed with a knife acting hostile at the location, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It is unknown what led to the shooting, but LAPD confirms no officers were injured.

SkyCAL 9 flew over the seen and saw a large police presence at the scene and footage showed what appeared to be a body covered by a sheet in an adjacent strip mall.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that a man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unclear if that person was the suspect originally reported. A second person, also a man about 30, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the LAFD. The nature of that person's injuries was not immediately known.

An investigation of the shooting is underway.