Watch CBS News
Local News

Knife assault leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Reseda

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Officer-involved shooting outside strip mall in Reseda
Officer-involved shooting outside strip mall in Reseda 01:26

One person is dead and another critically injured after a confrontation near a Denny's restaurant led to an officer involved shooting in Reseda.

Officers responded to the 7600 block of Reseda Boulevard about 11:10 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of a man armed with a knife acting hostile at the location, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It is unknown what led to the shooting, but LAPD confirms no officers were injured.

SkyCAL 9 flew over the seen and saw a large police presence at the scene and footage showed what appeared to be a body covered by a sheet in an adjacent strip mall.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that a man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unclear if that person was the suspect originally reported. A second person, also a man about 30, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the LAFD. The nature of that person's injuries was not immediately known. 

An investigation of the shooting is underway.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 12:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.