Kiyomi McMiller scores 40 points as Penn State edges USC women 85-82

Kiyomi McMiller scored a career-high 40 points on Wednesday night to lead the Penn State Lady Lions past the USC Trojans, 85-82, on their senior night.

McMiller made seven 3-pointers on the day, a large part in helping the Lady Lions climb back from a 12-point deficit in the third quarter. They also had 15 points from Gracie Merkle and 10 points from Nyla McFadden.

Despite leading most of the game, USC faltered in the final moments and dropped its second game in a row. They were led by 24 points by Kara Dunn and 22 points by Jazzy Davidson.

The Trojans had 13 turnovers and out-rebounded Penn State 28-26, but the Lady Lions' 62% shooting from the field proved to be just enough to send their seniors home with one last victory in front of their home fans.

Following the game, head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said it was a "really bad loss."

USC is now 17-11 on the year and 9-8 in Big Ten Conference play. Penn State is 11-17 and 4-13 against Big Ten opponents.

Up next

The Trojans wrap up their regular season with a matchup against crosstown rival, and the nation's No. 2 team, UCLA, Sunday in front of the Galen Center crowd.

Penn State closes its regular season on the road against Indiana on Saturday.