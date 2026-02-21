Kip's Toyland, Los Angeles' oldest toy store, targeted in early morning Lego burglary

Los Angeles' oldest toy store was targeted by a burglar during an early morning incident on Saturday, resulting in a loss worth thousands of dollars, according to store employees.

Surveillance footage from inside Kip's Toyland shows the moments, at around 7:20 a.m., as a hooded suspect repeatedly grabs items from a shelf at the store located on W. Third Street, near Fairfax Avenue in the Original Farmers Market.

Employees say that the suspect took multiple boxes of Legos before fleeing from the area.

"They literally went for the top shelf. It has all the more expensive ones; he took the entire shelf off," said Jay Ortiz, who manages the toy store. "We're just a small business trying to survive, so, this was definitely a big hit on us."

While Ortiz is unsure exactly how much the merchandise cost, he said the loss was somewhere in the thousands.

No suspect description was immediately available.

He also said that a police report hasn't yet been filed. CBS LA has reached out to police for comment on a potential investigation but has not yet heard back. o

Kip's Toyland is a family-owned and operated toy store that was opened in 1945, according to their website. They are stocked with nostalgic and current toys and are a "favorite destination for both tourists and locals alike."