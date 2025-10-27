Kings on KCAL November 1 Ticket Giveaway

KCBS/KCAL-TV PRESENTS

"LA Kings November Ticket Give-away"

CONTEST RULES

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win.

The contest is void where prohibited by law.

1. How to Enter the Contest:

(a) The CBS Los Angeles "LA Kings November Ticket Give-away" contest will begin on Monday 10/27/25 at Noon Pacific Time ("PT") and end on Wednesday 10/29/25 at 11:59pm PT. Contest is sponsored by The Los Angeles Kings.

(b) To participate in the contest, users will need to follow the CBSLA Sports Central X account @SportsCentralLA during the promotional window. Winners must also repost the CBSLA Sports Central giveaway entry invitation post to be eligible to win.

(c) To enter via X Follow the @SportsCentralLA account and repost during the Entry Period.

Entrant will need to have a valid X account to enter. Entrant may not use more than one (1) X account, and if entrant does not already have one, entrant can open an X account at no charge at www.X.com. Entrants must comply with X Terms and Conditions, which can be found at their website. Entrants are providing their information to the Station, not X. The information provided will not be shared with X. By entering the Promotion, all participants agree to a complete liability release for X. Entrants are subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to the Station's Privacy Policy. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Promotion administrator.

(d) Sponsor is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at www.CBSLA.com. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest by use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station's Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: "www.CBSLA.com/privacy."

(e) Contestants enter by following @SportsCentralLA X account AND reposting the entry invitation post.

(f) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur they will be posted on the CBSLA-TV (Station) website.

(g) Entry deemed made by holder of e-mail account.

(h) Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

2. Eligibility Restrictions:

(a) The contest is open to Southern California residents (within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, and Kern) who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of CBSLA-TV, Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, The Los Angeles Kings, other television and radio stations in the Los Angeles market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a CBSLA-TV contest only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of Station and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13.

3. Prizes:

(a) Five (5) Prize winners will each receive: Two (2) tickets to the Saturday, November 1, 2025 LA Kings game at Crypto.com Arena. Approximate value of the prize package: $450.

(b) Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

4. Selection of Winners:

(a) Decisions of contest sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

(b) Prize winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries received on or about Thursday, Oct 30th, 2025, at approximately 10am PT. A representative of CBSLA-TV will contact the winners by direct message on X. If CBSLA -TV is unable to contact winners based on the information provided on the entry form within 24 hours, an alternate winner will be randomly selected from all other eligible entries. Winners must answer initial direct message and provide contact information to collect required personal information outlined below within 24 hours and accept the prize as stated or respond by given deadline provided by CBSLA-TV.

(c) Prize winners must be able to provide a valid Government Identification if requested by CBSLA-TV to release the prize. If a prize winner is unable to provide sufficient identification as requested by CBSLA-TV by the given deadline, prize winner will be deemed ineligible and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from all other eligible entries.

5. Conditions:

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the contest, the winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. By accepting the prize, each winner grants to Station the right to use the winner's name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winners. Winner(s) and companion(s), by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, The Los Angeles Kings, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

6. Contest sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, which will become effective upon announcement.

7. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize.

8. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant's disqualification.

9. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner's list, please write by January 2, 2026 to:

"LA Kings November Ticket Give-away"

Contest Rules

C/O CBSLA-TV

4200 Radford Avenue

Studio City, CA 91604

Material Rules Disclaimer

