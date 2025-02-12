Kings hosting celebrity hockey game to raise money for LA Fire Relief Fund

The Los Angeles Kings, in partnership with the National Hockey League, will host a celebrity hockey game at Crypto.com Arena in late February to raise money for victims of the January wildfires.

Headliners of the event include big names like noted Kings fan Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, Steve Carrell and Danny DeVito.

A list of the celebrities, former athletes and first responders slated to appear at the benefit. Los Angeles Kings

Along with the Kings and the NHL, Skate for LA Strong will help host the games, which will be a single-elimination style tournament of teams comprised of celebrities, first responders and NHL alumni.

Hockey legends slated to take the ice include Jeff Carter, Teemu Selanne, Jarret Stoll, P.K. Subban, Dion Phaneuf, Rob Blake, Mark Messier, and Matt Greene among many others. Other former star athletes include Julian Edelman, Andrew Whitworth and Joe Mauer.

"We have seen so much being done to help but the work doesn't stop," said Kings President Luc Robitaille in a statement. "We all believe we must keep doing everything in our power to help these victims and displaced families recover and rebuild their lives."

Tickets for the event will be distributed to first responders, fire victims and their families, event organizers said.

You can watch the fun on Feb. 23 at at 3 p.m. on KCAL Channel 9.