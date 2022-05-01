King, the French bulldog stolen from his Wilmington home, is reunited with his family
A French bulldog captured on camera being taken from his home in Wilmington has been reunited with his family.
Jody Martinez's dog named King was returned Sunday. According to the family, the man who bought the dog at a Home depot from the suspect returned him to the family.
The theft occurred last Wednesday and was captured on tape. The suspect was apprehended Friday and told authorities that he had already sold King.
