Killer of 44-year-old man assaulted in South Los Angeles sought by police

Homicide detectives are searching for the killer of a 44-year-old man who was violently assaulted in South Los Angeles earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

Officers found Chong Yun suffering from injuries to his head and face after they responded to the 8800 block of South Hoover Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 5, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They had received a call about a man down in the area, which is near the Westmont neighborhood of South LA.

Paramedics with the LA County Fire Department tried to save the man but ultimately pronounced him dead at the scene, LAPD said.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Yun's cause of death was blunt head trauma and he died in a park recreational area.

No description of the suspect is available, according to LAPD, and the motive behind the deadly assault remains under investigation.

Those with information are urged to call South Bureau Homicide Division detectives at 323-786-5100. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). People wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.