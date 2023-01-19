Kidnapping suspect arrested in Santa Ana

A Santa Ana man was behind bars on Wednesday after he was arrested for sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping a 19-year-old woman.

According to police, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, 28, kidnapped a woman who was shopping on Monday at the Main Place Mall in the 2800 block of N. Main Street.

Roberson is said to have stalked the victim as she was shopping before he followed her into the parking structure and kidnapped her, forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange, where he sexually assaulted her, stole her personal belongings and fled from the area.

Following the incident, the woman drove to a nearby convenience store and reported to Orange Police Department, who turned the investigation over to Santa Ana police.

Officers were able to locate Roberson within 24 hours of when the woman reported the crime.

"Roberson has a prior arrest for a similar related incident in early 2022 in Orange County and has a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon," Santa Ana Police Department said in a statement.

"The crimes committed by this predator involved some of the most heinous acts of violence against an innocent victim going about her day," said SAPD Chief David Valentin. "It is well beyond time we as a society re-evaluate the focus of our balanced approach to personal accountability and reform in our criminal justice system. This crime should have never occurred; the suspect should not have been walking our communities, lurking and targeting the next victim."

Roberson is being held on $1 million bail.

Investigators believe that Roberson may have committed similar crimes and is asking any potentially additional victims or anyone with further information to contact them at (714) 245-8346.