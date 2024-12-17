Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit through LA and Orange counties

Police arrested a man from Los Angeles County on Monday night after he allegedly kidnapped at least two women, one of whom was severely beaten during her roughly two-week captivity.

The Fullerton Police Department arrested Arturo Urbina, 30, after he crashed during a pursuit that ended in Torrance. Detectives said they started searching for him after he allegedly kidnapped a woman on Dec. 11. The victim said she was beaten and sexually assaulted while she was held captive. Fullerton police said he was armed with several firearms during this case.

The LA County Sheriff's Department also said that he was wanted for another kidnapping where he allegedly kidnapped a woman and held her for a couple of weeks, according to an LASD detective. The investigators did not specify the victim's injuries but said she is still recovering.

Fullerton's investigation into the alleged kidnapping led them to Urbina on Dec. 16 after consulting with the ATF Orange County Violent Crime Task Force.

They worked with the California Highway Patrol and LA County deputies to apprehend Urbina. However, he refused to pull over and eventually crashed into a pole in Torrance. While he tried to run away from his vehicle, police quickly arrested him

They found several firearms on Urbina and at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact FPD Crimes Persons Detective M. Saenz at msaenz@fullertonpd.org or (714) 738-5361. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or visit their website at www.p3tips.com/913.