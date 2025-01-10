All Kenneth Fire evacuations lifted after it burns 1,000 acres in West Hills area

All mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted in the Kenneth Fire which burned through 1,000 acres in the West Hills area as firefighters continued battling several other wildfires in Los Angeles County.

The brush fire is now 35% contained after sparking near Victory Boulevard and Gilmore Street, near the 101 Freeway, in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood. The Los Angeles Fire Department said the flames had been moving south toward more populated areas with homes but firefighters managed to establish perimeter lines to stop the wildfire from spreading further.

While flames had been driven forward by strong Santa Ana winds, and firefighters faced challenges with rugged terrain in the area, they got a hold of the blaze. All mandatory evacuations and warnings were lifted later Thursday evening.

Plumes of smoke billow from the Kenneth Fire in West Hills, California, on Jan. 9, 2025. Massive wildfires that engulfed whole neighborhoods and displaced thousands in Los Angeles remained totally uncontained Jan. 9, 2025, authorities said, as U.S. National Guard soldiers readied to hit the streets to help quell disorder. DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

By noon Friday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported it was 35% contained at 1,000 acres.

This week, wildfires have torn across more than 30,000 acres in Los Angeles County, killing at least 10 people and completely destroying more than 10,000 structures including many homes. The Palisades Fire in the coastal LA community neighboring Malibu and the Eaton Fire in northeast LA County are now among the five most destructive blazes recorded in California history.