Kenan Thompson receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Comedian and actor Kenan Thompson received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday morning.

His "Saturday Night Live" castmate Leslie Jones, "All That" and "Good Burger" castmate Josh Server and former "Saturday Night Live" writer and performer J. B. Smoove joined him at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony. 

The star will be next to the star of longtime "Saturday Night Live" producer Lorne Michaels. It is the 2,728th star since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

Thompson's ceremony comes during an eventful week for the six-time Emmy nominee.

Earlier this week, NBC and the Television Academy announced that Thompson will host the 74th Emmy Awards.

He is the longest-running cast member on "Saturday Night Live" and is kicking off his 20th season this fall.

The ceremony was streamed on the Walk of Fame's website, www.walkoffame.com.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 3:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

