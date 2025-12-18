Kempe scores twice in 2nd period as Kings beat Lightning 2-1 to snap 4-game skid

Adrian Kempe scored twice in the second period, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Thursday night.

Anton Forsberg stopped 31 shots to help the Kings snap a four-game skid (0-2-2) and get just their third win in nine games (3-4-2).

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 18 saves. Tampa Bay has lost three straight (0-2-1) and seven of its last nine (2-6-1).

The Lightning outshot the Kings 13-3 in the third period, but couldn't get the tying goal past Forsberg.

Bjorkstrand gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead with 7:06 remaining in the first period with a power-play goal, knocking in the rebound through Forsberg's pads after the goalie stopped his initial attempt.

Kempe then scored twice 10 1/2 minutes apart in the second to put the Kings ahead. First, he beat Vasilevskiy from between the circles at 5:21 to tie it. Then, he put a backhander past the goalie from the right side on a breakaway with 4:02 remaining in the period with his team-leading 13th for a 2-1 lead with 4:02 left in the period.

Up next

Kings: Host Columbus on Monday night to open a three-game homestand.

Lightning: Host Carolina on Saturday.