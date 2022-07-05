Kamala Harris departs from LAX following six-day stay

Vice President Kamala Harris left Los Angeles International Airport aboard Air Force 2 Tuesday morning.

Harris was making her way to Chicago to speak at a teachers union convention.

During her six-day stay in L.A., Harris visited Santa Monica Fire Station No. 2 along with her husband Doug Emhoff.

Harris and her husband spoke to the team of firefighters and recounted how they had to evacuate when wildfires approached her Northern California home.

Harris also noted that she and President Joe Biden "have been in close coordination" about the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois that left at least six dead and at least 30 wounded.

Harris issued a statement Monday saying, "Doug and I are praying for the dozens of people who have been hospitalized and for the loved ones of those who were lost today. We are thankful to law enforcement and the first responders who arrived at the scene today and undoubtedly saved lives.

"Today's shooting is an unmistakable reminder that more should be done to address gun violence in our country."