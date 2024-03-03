Juvenile arrested for shooting at Anaheim police officers

A juvenile suspect was arrested after opening fire on police in Anaheim early Sunday morning.

Police were in the 300 block of W. Guinida Lane at around 1:45 a.m. for undisclosed reasons when they came into contact with a group of several people, according to a statement from the Anaheim Police Department.

At some point during their interaction, one of the people fired several shots at the officers and fled on foot, the statement said.

"Fortunately, the officers and members of the community were not struck by gunfire," APD said. "Officers did not return gunfire and requested the assistance of additional officers to help with locating the suspect."

An hours-long search was unsuccessful until detectives witnesses the suspect's mother driving away from the area sometime in the afternoon.

Officers broadcasted the information to surrounding law enforcement agencies, and a short time later deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department located and arrested the suspect in Mission Viejo.

The suspect has been booked at the Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, and several other undisclosed offenses.

His identify has not been released due to his age, police said.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact APD's Gang Unit Detectives at (714) 765-1900.