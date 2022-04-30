Turner, Taylor homer as Dodgers top Tigers, 5-1; Anderson tosses five one-run innings

Following a 3-3 road trip, the Dodgers returned home Friday evening for the start of a three-game interleague series against the Detroit Tigers.

In lieu of recent news surrounding Trevor Bauer and his two-year suspension from Major League Baseball, the Boys in Blue did their best to news from fan's minds, treating them to a 5-1 victory on the back of a pair of early-inning homers from Justin Turner and Chris Taylor.

Turner's homer came in the first inning, instantly giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead after Freddie Freeman drew a walk and stole second base before being driven in my Turner's 373-foot homer.

They tacked another on in the bottom of the second, when Chris Taylor absolutely crushed his first home run of the season, a 441-foot blast to deep centerfield, giving the Dodgers the 3-0 lead.

Detroit earned their only run of the game in the top of the third on a Javier Báez RBI single.

Trea Turner drove the Dodgers fourth run of the game in on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third, his 17th run driven in this season - tied for fifth in Major League Baseball.

That would be all for Detroit starter Tyler Alexander (0-3, 8.76 ERA), who was saddled with the loss, going just 2.1 innings, allowing four runs on three hits, striking out two and walking one.

The Dodgers fifth and final run of the game crossed the plate in the bottom of the fourth, when Mookie Betts singled into left field, with Will Smith rounding third on an error from Báez.

Tyler Anderson (2-0, 2.55 ERA) tossed 5.0 one-run innings still in place of the injured Andrew Heaney, securing his second win of the season while allowing five hits, walking one and striking out three.

Four Dodgers relievers combined for four one-hit shutout innings.

The two teams face off again Saturday evening at 7:10 p.m. with the Dodgers sending Clayton Kershaw (3-0, 2.65 ERA) to the mound against Detroit's Beau Brieske (0-1, 5.40 ERA).