Justin Turner named 2022 Roberto Clemente Award winner

The Dodgers' Justin Turner was named the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award winner, joining the likes of some of Major League Baseball's most outstanding humans.

Since breaking into the MLB in 2014, Turner has become a household name, not only because of his fiery mane and beard, but because of his genuine passion for the game and the fans, whom he can often be seen interacting with.

There’s no one more deserving. Congratulations @redturn2 on being named the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award Winner! pic.twitter.com/XUhPA7phxv — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 31, 2022

The Roberto Clemente Award is given to the player who "best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions both on and off the field," according to MLB.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, fans, members of the media and former players are all a part of the voting process.

After being nominated for the award five times, Turner finally gets his name cemented in MLB history as the 2022 winner. He joins Steve Garvey and Clayton Kershaw as the only other two Dodgers to win the award, which was first presented in 1971.

"I think with the way the Dodgers' season ended and how everything went, this award actually was probably as far away from being on mind as it could get," Turner told MLB.com. "But it was quite a surprise, and obviously, very exciting news for us. Getting the ultimate achievement of getting to go out during the World Series and be recognized is something that is pretty special, and I know my wife and I are very, very proud of it."

In 2016, Turner and his wife Kourtney founded the Justin Turner Foundation "whose mission is to support homeless veterans, children (and their families) battling life-altering illnesses and diseases and various youth baseball organizations," according to their website.

The duo have often visited child patients at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, as detailed by MLB. Earlier in 2022, Turner wore a pair of cleats during a Sept. game that were decorated by children at the hospital.

"The Dodger organization is very proud that Justin Turner has won the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. "Justin and his wife, Kourtney, embody everything that the Award stands for. Their unwavering dedication to the community and supporting everyone around them is truly special, and something we can all strive to achieve."

He will be honored ahead of World Series Game 3 on Monday evening in Philadelphia.