Justin Herbert shakes off a pick-6 as the Chargers beat skidding Titans 27-20

Justin Herbert threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score and the Los Angeles Chargers beat the woeful Tennessee Titans 27-20 Sunday for their third win in four games.

Herbert, who came in leading the NFL with 2,140 yards passing, shook off an early pick-6 and losing both his tackles to injuries before halftime. Right tackle Bobby Hurt hurt a groin in the first quarter, and left tackle Joe Alt was carted off in the second after reinjuring his right ankle.

Odafe Oweh had two of Los Angeles' four sacks.

The Chargers (6-3) took control midway through the third quarter, stopping the Titans and running back Tony Pollard on back-to-back plays at the 1 to protect a 20-17 lead.

Herbert then drove the Chargers 99 yards over 15 plays chewing up 9 minutes, 3 seconds off the clock. Herbert scored himself, running into the end zone for a 1-yard TD celebrating a 27-17 lead with a baseball slide.

After Joey Slye's second field goal pulled the Titans within 27-20 with 4:19 left, Herbert helped the Chargers play keep-away to finish off the win. Herbert finished with a team-high 57 yards rushing.

The Titans (1-8) lost their fourth straight and third under interim coach Mike McCoy in his first game against the franchise he coached in San Diego between 2013 and 2016.

Tennessee sacked Herbert six times led by Jihad Ward who had 2 1/2. The Titans played without four defensive starters with cornerback L'Jarius Sneed on injured reserve and tackle Jeffery Simmons, outside linebacker Arden Key and safety Xavier Woods all sidelined by injuries.

Linebacker Cody Barton had a pick-6 off Herbert, stepping in front of Keenan Allen on the Chargers' second offensive play for a 24-yard interception return for the Titans' first defensive score this season.

Rookie Chimere Dike, who came in leading the NFL in all-purpose yards, returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown giving Tennessee a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter. That gave the Titans two TDs on defense and special teams for the first time since Dec. 30, 2012, when they had four against the Jaguars.

The Chargers outgained the Titans 343-206 on offense. Titans rookie Cam Ward threw for 145 yards and snapped a six-game streak with an interception.

Injuries

Neither Hart nor Alt returned for the Chargers. DL Jamaree Caldwell was hurt on the goal-line stand.

Up next

The Chargers host Pittsburgh on Nov. 9.

The Titans have the NFL trade deadline, their bye and then host Houston on Nov. 16.