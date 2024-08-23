Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome their first child

8/23: CBS Morning News 8/23: CBS Morning News 20:50

Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber announced the birth of their first child Friday.

In an Instagram post, Justin wrote "welcome home Jack Blues Bieber," along with a photo of Hailey holding her baby's foot.

The 30-year-old Justin and the 27-year-old Hailey first confirmed the pregnancy back in May, with a representative of Hailey telling "Entertainment Tonight" that she was about six months pregnant.

Hailey told GQ in an interview last year that motherhood "is something that I look forward to. It's also such a private, intimate thing. It's something that's going to come when it comes."

And she explained to W magazine in July that she waited to reveal the news in an effort to maintain her privacy.

"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time," Hailey said. "I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."

In social media posts and interviews, Justin has also been vocal about his desire to have children. The couple have been married since 2018.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the 64th annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brian Friedman/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

