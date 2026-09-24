Jury awards $11 million to children of man fatally shot by LAPD officers in South LA

A Los Angeles jury awarded $11 million to the two children of Wilver Blanco, who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police officers in 2024.

Jurors found two LAPD officers liable for battery and negligence for the South Los Angeles shooting death, with Attorney Christian Contreras calling it unjustified.

During a Thursday news conference, Contreras called 42-year-old Blanco a hard-working man with no criminal history, while Blanco's children testified in court that their father was their best friend.

Wilver Blanco with his two children. Attorney Christian Contreras

The shooting took place after police responded to a May 2024 assault with a deadly weapon call, where officers were told Blanco was possibly under the influence of narcotics and that he was chasing an elderly male at the South LA home.

According to a 2024 LAPD statement, when officers arrived, they found Blanco standing behind a vehicle, holding a knife in his hand. Officers ordered him to drop the knife several times, and Blanco allegedly ran toward one of the officers while holding the knife, at which point officers opened fire.

Contreras noted that although the officers had access to less-lethal options, including a taser and pepper spray, they failed to use them. He argued the officers acted as "judge, jury, and executioner" rather than attempting to preserve Blanco's life.

The $11 million is awarded to Blanco's 9-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter, who can have access once they turn 18, Contreras said.

"My dad was very kind, powerful. Me and him had a very strong bond together. He was always there for me when I needed him. I feel sad without him being here no more," Blanco's daughter said at the news conference.

Contreras said the city can still appeal the trial court judgment.