Police shoot man following assault with deadly weapon call in South LA

Suspect shot and wounded by police in South LA

A man was shot and wounded by Los Angeles Police Department officers in South Los Angeles on Sunday.

They were sent to the 100 block of W. Colden Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area, according to LAPD's Tony Im.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but officers have confirmed that shots were fired and a suspect was wounded.

The suspect, who remains unidentified, has been hospitalized in unknown condition.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the shooting, where a large police presence could be seen as their investigation continued. The area was expected to be impacted for hours.

No further information was provided by investigators.