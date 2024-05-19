Watch CBS News
Police shoot man following assault with deadly weapon call in South LA

By Dean Fioresi

A man was shot and wounded by Los Angeles Police Department officers in South Los Angeles on Sunday. 

They were sent to the 100 block of W. Colden Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area, according to LAPD's Tony Im. 

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but officers have confirmed that shots were fired and a suspect was wounded. 

The suspect, who remains unidentified, has been hospitalized in unknown condition. 

SkyCal flew over the scene of the shooting, where a large police presence could be seen as their investigation continued. The area was expected to be impacted for hours. 

No further information was provided by investigators. 

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on May 19, 2024 / 9:52 PM PDT

