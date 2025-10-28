Robbers posing as FBI agents tie up Riverside County family during home invasion

Riverside County authorities are searching for a group of suspects who allegedly posed as FBI agents during a home invasion robbery during which they tied up a family before ransacking their home.

Deputies were called to a home in the 5000 block of Manline Drive, in the Mira Loma neighborhood of Jurupa Valley, on Thursday, Oct. 23, at around 10 p.m. after learning of the incident, said a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, the victims told deputies that "multiple armed subjects entered the residence claiming to be agents with the FBI," the statement said.

Deputies also learned that the victims were tied up by the suspects as they searched the home before fleeing with undisclosed property.

"There were no reported injuries, and no arrests have been made," the statement said.

Home surveillance camera video posted to social media shows three men wearing vests as they claim to have a search warrant for the home. One of the residents can be heard speaking with them briefly before the alleged suspects entered and immediately demanded that everyone inside get on the floor.