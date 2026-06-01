1 dead after semi-trucks collide in Riverside County

One person was killed when a pair of semi-trucks collided in Riverside County early Monday morning, according to authorities.

In a news release shared by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies said that the crash happened at around 4:25 a.m. near Etiwanda Avenue and Inland Avenue in Jurupa Valley.

"When deputies arrived, they located the driver of one of the vehicles lying on the ground suffering from major injuries and was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene," the release said. "The other driver was transported to a local hospital in stable condition."

Investigators with the Jurupa Valley Sheriff's Station's Traffic Team responded to the scene to assume the investigation. They have not yet identified a cause of the crash, but said that it does not appear alcohol and/or drugs played a factor.

Neither the victim nor the other driver involved has been identified yet.

Deputies said that Etiwanda Avenue was closed between Philadelphia Avenue and Hopkins Street as investigators processed the scene and collected evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may know more was asked to contact Deputy Linfoot at the Jurupa Valley Sheriff's Station at 951-955-2600.