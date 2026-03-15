Pedestrian killed in Jurupa Valley hit-and-run; deputies searching for suspect

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Jurupa Valley early Sunday morning and Riverside County authorities are still searching for the suspect.

The crash was reported just before 2:25 a.m. near the Mission Boulevard and Campbell Street intersection, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"When deputies arrived, they located the victim lying in the roadway with major injuries, and ultimately pronounced the victim deceased at the scene," the release said.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

As the investigation continued, personnel from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff's Station Traffic Collision Reconstruction Team were contacted to assume the case.

"The cause of the collision is still under investigation, and it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision," RSO's release said.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact RSO Deputy Davalos at (951) 955-2600 or the RSO Dispatch at (951) 776-1099.