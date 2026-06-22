Riverside County deputy fatally shoots man "swinging a hammer" in Jurupa Valley

A Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputy fatally shot a man who was allegedly swinging a hammer in Jurupa Valley on Monday morning, according to a news release from the department.

It happened at around 4:20 a.m., when deputies said they were called to the 6000 block of Collins Street "regarding an unknown trouble and the report of a female screaming in the area," the release said.

Upon arrival, the responding deputy said that they encountered a man in the street, who "advanced toward the deputy, swinging a hammer."

The man continued to advance towards the deputy, despite commands to drop the hammer. When he failed to comply, the deputy opened fire, striking the suspect.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, deputies said. He was pronounced dead sometime after arrival.

"Responding deputies conducted a search of the area, but were unable to locate the female," the release said.

Deputies said that his identity would not be released pending notification of next of kin and their ongoing investigation.

"The deputy involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave according to department policy," according to the release. "The identity of the deputy involved will not be released. The investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional details will be released at this time."

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Riverside District Attorney Investigator Eric Crossen or RSO Master Investigator Victor Magana at 951-955-2777.