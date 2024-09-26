Judge orders UCLA baseball stadium to be locked up over VA land use dispute

The UCLA baseball stadium is slated to be locked up at noon Thursday following a federal judge's ruling earlier this month, citing a violation of land use at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs West Los Angeles campus.

The order came during a Wednesday hearing as U.S. District Judge David O. Carter voiced frustration as the illegally leased grounds on the VA's campus do not benefit military veterans, for whom the land was originally deeded. Carter said the Jackie Robinson Stadium would be locked until the university devised a plan for how the stadium grounds could benefit military veterans.

The lengthy hearing followed a month-long non-jury trial, in which the judge resolved a class action lawsuit on behalf of disabled homeless veterans in the Los Angeles area. Carter blasted the VA for "turning its back" on the veterans it was designed to help by leasing portions of the campus to UCLA's baseball team, a private Brentwood School, an oil company, and a parking facility on the agency's West Los Angeles campus.

During trial, the VA argued that it is out of space on its 388-acre campus, and that the lack of available acreage precludes any increase to the 1,200 housing units the agency promised to open by 2030. VA attorneys alleged that any relief ordered by the court would burden the department financially and deprive it of the flexibility needed to solve veteran homelessness.

Ultimately, the court found that veterans are entitled to more than 2,500 units of housing at the campus and voided the land-use agreements. The judge also mandated the construction of 1,800 additional units of permanent housing for disabled veterans on or near the VA's campus -- in addition to the 1,200 units already promised by the VA.

A UCLA official at Wednesday's hearing tried but failed to persuade the judge to allow the Jackie Robinson Stadium to remain open.

Carter said he would go to the VA's West Los Angeles campus on Thursday to ensure his orders had been followed.

The judge also warned at the hearing that he was on the verge of ordering the Brentwood School's athletic center on VA grounds "bulldozed" and its swimming pool "filled with sand" unless the school handed over VA land and devised a way for military veterans to enjoy the center, along with the student body.

Over the past five decades, Carter wrote, the VA in West L.A. "has been infected by bribery, corruption, and the influence of the powerful and their lobbyists, and enabled by a major educational institution in excluding veterans' input about their own lands."

The 388-acre West LA Campus was donated to the VA in 1888 to provide housing and healthcare to veterans.