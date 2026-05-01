Jordan Walker has 4 hits in the Cardinals' 7-2 win over the Dodgers

Jordan Walker was 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 on Friday night.

Walker raised his average to .308, and also scored twice to help the Cardinals to their fourth consecutive victory. St. Louis ended a three-game home losing streak.

The Dodgers lost their third straight game. Shohei Ohtani was 0 for 5 with a strikeout.

Nolan Gorman hit a two-run homer and Alec Burleson added a solo shot for St. Louis. Iván Herrera and Masyn Winn, who also was hit by a pitch, each had two hits and the Cardinals finished with 12.

Matthew Liberatore (1-1) rebounded from his worst outing of the season by allowing two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Cardinals scored four runs on eight hits off Emmet Sheehan (2-1). He struck out eight with no walks.

Walker's double in the seventh drove in two runs off Edgardo Henriquez. He scored on a fielder's choice to make it 7-2.

Up next

Dodgers RHP Roki Saski (1-2, 6.35) was set to face RHP Michael McGreevy (1-2, 2.97) on Saturday night.