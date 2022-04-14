John Hinckley Jr., man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, to perform solo acoustic show in Brooklyn
John Hinckley Jr., the man wanted for attempting to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981 - shooting the President and three others - was approved for unconditional release in June 2022.
One of his first actions will be as a musician, when he holds a solo acoustic performance at Market Hotel in Brooklyn, New York.
He announced the show via his personal Twitter, before subsequently announcing that the show was sold out and that more "tour dates" would be added to what he called "The John Hinckley Redemption Tour."
The Market Hotel said that Hinckley served his time in prison, received the necessary mental health treatment and thus paid his debt to society for his actions.
That statement was avidly denounced by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, which issued a statement in response that read:
"The Reagan Foundation and Institute is both saddened and concerned that John Hinckley, Jr. will soon be unconditionally released and intends to pursue a music career for profit. Mr. Hinckley is the man responsible for the attempted assassination of President Reagan and the shooting of three other brave men, one who eventually died of his injuries years later. We strongly oppose his release into society where he apparently seeks to make a profit from his infamy."
for more features.