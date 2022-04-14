John Hinckley Jr., man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, to perform solo acoustic show in Brooklyn

John Hinckley Jr., the man wanted for attempting to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981 - shooting the President and three others - was approved for unconditional release in June 2022.

One of his first actions will be as a musician, when he holds a solo acoustic performance at Market Hotel in Brooklyn, New York.

My show in Brooklyn NY on July 8 is sold out!!! pic.twitter.com/TpX02OSGQA — John Hinckley (@JohnHinckley20) April 12, 2022

He announced the show via his personal Twitter, before subsequently announcing that the show was sold out and that more "tour dates" would be added to what he called "The John Hinckley Redemption Tour."

The Market Hotel said that Hinckley served his time in prison, received the necessary mental health treatment and thus paid his debt to society for his actions.

That statement was avidly denounced by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, which issued a statement in response that read: