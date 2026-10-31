João Klauss scores 10th goal and the LA Galaxy beat Austin 4-1 to keep alive their playoff hopes

João Klauss and Hirving Lozano each scored in the first half, Robert Taylor and Sergi Roberto added second-half goals, and the LA Galaxy beat Austin 4-1 on Saturday to keep alive their playoff hopes.

LA (11-11-11) moved within three points of sixth-place LAFC, which plays Minnesota on Sunday, in a tight race for the final Western Conference playoff spots. The Galaxy haven't lost at Dignity Health Sports Park since July 22.

Austin (8-15-10) dropped to 4-2-1 in its last seven road games.

Marco Reus had three assists.

Klauss scored in the 10th minute to open the scoring. Roberto intercepted a clearance attempt deep in Austin's end and found Harbor Miller at the corner of the 18-yard box for an easy pass to Klauss at the spot.

Lozano scored in his first game back from an injury to make it 2-0 in the 38th. Reus chipped it over the defense to find Lozano's head at the back post.

Taylor scored against his former club to give LA a 3-0 lead in the 48th. After Austin scored, Roberto scored his first MLS goal in the 66th when he chested down a header by Reus and sent in a shot from near the spot.

Ervin Torres hammered a shot from distance for his second goal of the season to put Austin on the board in the 54th.

Up next

Austin: Returns home to play Portland next Saturday.

Los Angeles: Plays at Salt Lake next Saturday.