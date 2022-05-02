Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19

Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for COVID-19 and will temporarily step away from his show, the late-night host announced Monday.

"Our daughter brought us COVID, even though we specifically asked her not to," Kimmel Tweeted.

"All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on."

Kimmel said his Monday night show would be canceled and Mike Birbiglia will fill in as host on Tuesday.

Tom Cruise and Iliza Shlesinger we're set to appear on Monday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"