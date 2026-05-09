1 dead after fire, explosions in garage of South Los Angeles home

One person was killed and another was injured after a fire that was possibly fueled by fireworks broke out in the garage of a home in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles, according to firefighters.

The blaze was reported just after 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 2400 block of S. Ninth Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews said that the fire was reported in the detached garage on the property.

Crews were able to contain the flames by 5:52 a.m., LAFD officials said, but upon searching the scene of the fire, they discovered a body. The victim has not been identified.

Los Angeles Police Department officers and cadaver dogs were called to the scene after the person was found dead. The department also sent a bomb squad due to the large amount of explosives that were heard and seen when the fire was burning. Firefighters said that "commercial-grade fireworks" were found inside the garage.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause for the fire.

Video from the scene showed what looked to be fireworks erupting over the burning garage as bystanders looked on.

A 30-year-old woman was evaluated at the scene with unknown injuries, firefighters said. It's unclear if she required hospitalization.