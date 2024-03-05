Jeff Bezos is world's richest person again, edging out former No. 1 Elon Musk

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took back his spot as the world's richest man on Monday, dethroning Elon Musk on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos' net worth stands at $200 billion, according to the tracker, surpassing the Tesla chief's $198 billion.

Jeff Bezos (left) and Elon Musk AP Photos / Mark Lennihan / Ringo H.W. Chiu

Musk, who also heads X, the former Twitter, and SpaceX, has seen his riches fall by more than $30 billion as Tesla's share price has dropped 25 percent in recent months.

Adding to Musk's woes, a court in January approved the annulment of his enormous Tesla compensation agreement, worth $55.8 billion and originally reached in 2018.

Meanwhile Bezos, who no longer runs Amazon, has benefited from the ecommerce giant's rising stock price.

Even after recently selling off $8.5 billion in shares, he remains the company's largest stockholder.

The French CEO of the luxury group LVMH, Bernard Arnault, remains in third place in the rankings of the world's richest people, with a net worth of $197 billion.