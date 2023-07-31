Java with Jamie: The Grammy Museum's Jasen Emmons

When you step into The Grammy Museum in Downtown Los Angeles, you're immersed in a world of some of the greatest musical artists in history. Have you ever wondered who curates all those exhibits? That's Jasen Emmons.

"Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience," on the museum's third-floor Latin Music Gallery, includes more than 50 pieces from the singer's personal collection and other items that span her nearly 30-year career. It's curator Jasen Emmons's first big hit.

"There was this career resurgence where suddenly she was bigger than ever. So it was, you know, sometimes it's just luck," said Emmons.

Making our way through the museum, you see the rich history of music.

"First floor, we've got a changing exhibit space right now. We have an exhibit about the power of songwriting, featuring a number of amazing songwriters like Jimmy Jam and Billy Steinberg, who wrote 'Like a Virgin.' And it really explores people like Carole King, songwriting in all its aspects. So from the craft of it to the industry," said Emmons.

On the fifth floor, a new surprise.

"We just got this a year ago. So now we have this incredible rooftop terrace, it's added so much to what we can do. We have a café. We can do events up here, both concerts, public programs," said Emmons.

The Mike Curb Café is open Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offers guests stunning views. Once seated under the rooftop shade, we finally get down to business.

How important was it to have public space to hold things like concerts at The Grammy Museum?

"It's huge," said Emmons. "Like one, to have an outdoor space like this in L.A. is so unusual. And also to be able to do concerts here makes it so much more exciting. So, for us, we have a beautiful theater, but to be able to do it outdoors has been kind of a game-changer."

Emmons took over the role as the museum's chief curator and vice president of curatorial affairs a little more than a year ago.

How did the job come about?

"I started actually in Seattle," said Emmons. "I was a multimedia producer. There was a new museum being founded by Paul Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft. And they needed somebody to do audio tours and also some interactives. And I got hired and I had a number of people tell me 'This is a bad career move. It's a nine-month gig, and as soon as that museum opens, you're going to be out on the street.' And I've been doing this now for 25 years."

That museum in Seattle is one a lot of tourists know: The Experience Music Project, which is now the Museum of Pop Culture -- making the transition to The Grammy Museum seamless.

"Storytelling is really at the heart of what I do," said Emmons. "And so for this, it just became a different way to tell stories. Never wanted to be a docent, but I kind of play that role, right? I give tours all the time. And I think that again, that those people love hearing the stories behind the music."

Emmons grew up in Montana, and long before curating, he wrote a book called "Cowboy Angst," where the main character drops out of law school and defies his father to start a country band.

Any personal anecdotes in that book?

"Yeah, I mean, I'm a drummer," said Emmons. "I actually just went on tour with a band I play with in Seattle and we opened for Mudhoney for two weeks in Europe last fall."

The band is The Drove, a garage/punk rock band from Seattle.

"The only sad part is that our band broke up because I'm in a different city," said Emmons. "Our guitar player's in a different city, so I don't have the band anymore."

But so you just reunited in Europe to go play.

"We did exactly that," said Emmons.

Like most transplants to Southern California, Jasen Emmons says he's enjoying discovering all of L.A.'s unique neighborhoods. If you don't see him at The Grammy Museum, you may see him out running. He was on the track team in college and continues to run.